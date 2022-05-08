Kylie Jenner is on vacay with her family and she has shared a few stunning pictures from her tropical getaway. The reality shared a picture in which she can be seen soaking in some sun and in another picture she can be seen posing on a paddle board. Kylie has sported a bikini and can be seen flaunting her curves and relaxing by enjoying a piña colada. Kylie Jenner Embraces Travis Scott in a Hug in Beautiful Pictures by the Sunset (View Pic).

Kylie Jenner Flaunting Her Curves

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Reality Star Is A ‘Happy Girl’

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

