Lakme Fashion Week Day 4 saw a slew of Bollywood celebrities walk the ramp for different renowned designers. During the fashion show for designer Bhumika Sharma, actress Malaika Arora walked the ramp like a queen and totally slayed it. The actress was dressed in a stunning crimson outfit with elaborate embroidery as the designer presented her newest collection, Dahlia. In a bralette, sharara pants and red embroidered cape jacket outfit from Bhumika Sharma's new line, the star concluded the show. Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Taapsee Pannu Looks Majestic in Red Sequin Gown As She Walks for Monisha Jaising! (View Pics).

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

