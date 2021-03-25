Several Bollywood celebrities arrived at Amrita Arora's birthday party on Wednesday (March 24) evening. Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor were there among others. Malaika Arora stole the lime-light by keeping her party look casual yet chick with her bright red Co-Ord set and completed her look with a pair of silver heels and a matching face mask.

Check the Picture Below:

#MalaikaArora stuns in a satin co-ord set that costs more than Rs 1.5 lakh at sister #AmritaArora's birthday bash last night pic.twitter.com/9nOoGCWDT0 — Bollywood Buzz (@CricBollyBuzz) March 25, 2021

