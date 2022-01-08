Mira Rajput loves to be on social media and the proof is her Instagram account. Almost everyday, she makes sure to share some or the other thing on his IG feed. And on a Saturday (January 8), she shared a selfie on the 'gram that sees in her a black turtleneck top. Not to miss, her flawless skin and long hair. In a nutshell, she looks damn pretty.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)