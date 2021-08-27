Mouni Roy is one of the attractive actresses in the television world. She enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. Mouni often shares her gorgeous and stunning pictures on photo-sharing app to keep her fans hooked. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram to share few beautiful pictures of her from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, the Naagin actress can be seen donning a beautiful two-piece dress, which combines with bottle green and beige color. She slays her graceful look like a goddess.

Check Out Mouni Roy's Instagram Post Below:

The Graceful Goddess!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Beauty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)