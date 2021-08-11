Mouni Roy never misses to give us major fashion goals and her latest pictures are proof of the same. The diva has now taken to her Instagram handle to share a few amazing pictures of her wherein she can be seen wonderfully striking various poses for the camera. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a pretty printed crop paired with an easy-breezy skirt and the overall outfit is perfect for your monsoon wardrobe. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Be a good person, but donot waste time to prove it.” Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)