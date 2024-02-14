India's star all-rounder who is set to make a comeback in IPL 2024 has shared an image on his official Instagram account with his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya Pandya on the special occasion of Valentine's Day 2024. The newly crowned Mumbai Indians captain got injured during the Cricket World Cup in 2023 and since then he has been out of action and is on his road to recovery. Hardik Pandya will play IPL 2024 as Mumbai Indians' captain for the first time replacing Rohit Sharma. Dhruv Jurel Expresses His Joy and Gratitude After Being Selected in India’s Squad Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Have a Look at The Photo Shared

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

