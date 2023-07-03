Priya Bapat has shared some beautiful photos of her on social media. The City Of Dreams actor took to her Instagram handle to share gorgeous photos of her in a printed orange saree paired with a traditional purple blouse. The Bollywood actor accesorised the look with golden colour jewellery and a gajra on her hair. Priya Bapat looks absolutely stunning in her latest photos. The look styled by Shweta Bapat serves major ethnic fashion goals. Priya is seen wearing a black bindi on her forehead. "Looking So Pretty [sic]," a user commented on Priya Bapat's Instagram post. Priya Bapat's Quirky London Style is All Things Comfort! City Of Dreams Actor Shares Pics From Fun Vacay.

Check Priya Bapat's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Bapat (@priyabapat)

