Rakul Preet Singh took the internet by storm by posting new pictures in a beautiful lehenga. She opted for a bronze coloured lehenga that had floral embroidery on it. She paired the look with an oxidised silver neck piece and dewy makeup. Citadel: Raj & DK Pose With Varun Dhawan and Samantha Prabhu in This Lovely Selfie.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)