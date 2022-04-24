Varun Dhawan and Samantha Prabhu kickstarted work on Raj & DK's show Citadel a few months ago. A picture of them from the days has now surfaced online. The selfie taken by Varun shows the cast smiling happily which confirmed their association with the director dup. Ira Khan Beats the Summer Heat by Spending Time in a Pool, Poses With Her Friends in a Bikini.

Take A Look At The Photo Below:

Raj & DK, Varun Dhawan and Samantha for Amazon Prime’s ‘CITADEL’ pic.twitter.com/JIc2G3l1Ml — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) April 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)