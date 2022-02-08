Mother-to-be, Rihanna made her first outing ever since announcing the joyous news of her pregnancy. The singer showed off her bump in a laced-up black top and low-waist slit trousers on Sunday night (February 7). She made sure her arrival was nothing short of exceptional. She refrained from wearing a bra and displayed her growing belly while stepping out for dinner in Beverly Hills.

Her all-black attire was accentuated by a cropped bomber jacket. She touched up her makeup with a bold scarlet lipstick. Rihanna flashed her large underboob tattoo and added a pair of black sunglasses to complete the look. Chic braids, a gold cross chain and a pair of towering stilettos finished the look.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

