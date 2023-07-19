Rita Ora recently surprised the Love Island contestants with a private performance. The British singer shared a photo dump ahead of her appearance on the famous show, and her fans are obsessing over her fashionable looks. In one picture, Rita is seen wearing a black and white crochet halter top while flashing sexy underboob. She paired the look with a stunning two-tone zipped mini skirt. The pop star looked stunning in the ensemble. In another picture, Rita showed her performance look, where she is wearing a white cut-out dress. Megan Fox Frees the Nipple and Flaunts Her Butt in a See-Through Cottagecore Dress (View Pics).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora)

