Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh promoted the upcoming Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. After Vadodara, Gujarat, the two stars travelled to Delhi to promote their movie. Alia looked gorgeous in an ombre chiffon saree with a sleeveless light-blue coloured blouse featuring a plunging V neckline and kept her wavy hair centre-parted. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh opted for a white collared button-down shirt and black straight-fitted pants. Alia captioned it as, "दिल वाली Delhi mai apni Kahaani lekar aaye hai Rocky aur Rani." Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Netizens Praise Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt’s Film By Karan Johar, Call It Family Masala Entertainer!.

Check Out Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

