Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their baby girl, Dua, on September 8. Three months later, the couple invited the paparazzi for a meet-and-greet with their daughter but asked photographers not to take pictures of her, requesting privacy. Pictures and videos from the event about Deepika and Ranveer quickly went viral on social media. The new mom looked stunning in a beige gown, while Dua's father kept it stylish in a white shirt and trousers. The couple hosted the event at their building’s clubhouse to introduce Dua. Ranveer met photographers individually and asked them not to take photos of their daughter. When Deepika arrived with Dua, photographers were asked to put their phones down. Well, this is the same way when Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt introduced their daughter Raha Kapoor. Deepika Padukone Holds Baby Daughter Dua Close While Stepping Out From Kalina Airport, Mumbai (View Pics).

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

