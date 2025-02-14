Today (February 14) marks a special day for Ranbir Kapoor as he finally inaugurated the first store of his new lifestyle brand, ARKS, in Mumbai. The Bollywood star was captured greeting the paps and posing for some pictures as he arrived at the outlet at Waterfield Road, Bandra (W). Now, his wife, Alia Bhatt, turned cheerleader for him by proudly flaunting her ARKS merch in her latest Instagram post. In the first picture, the Love and War actress is seen wearing a cap with the red ARKS logo, while in the second photo, she sports the brand's sneakers. Alia Bhatt captioned her post, "Can literally now walk a mile in YOUR shoes—@arks is here! Congratulations, baby. Your dream is live! ." Ranbir Kapoor Strikes a Cool Pose at ARKS Studio in Mumbai Ahead of Its Grand Launch! (See Pic).

Alia Bhatt Gives Shoutout to Hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s Lifestyle Brand ARKS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

