Selena Gomez graced the Academy Museum Gala 2023 in a breathtaking jet-black evening gown by Luxury label Valentino, turning heads and capturing hearts. The floor-length gown featured sparkling silver metallic roses, adorning the neckline, adding an edgy touch to her glam ensemble. Selena elevated her look with black opera gloves and statement diamond jewellery, radiating elegance with style. The pop sensation stole the spotlight with a sleek bun and chic makeup, complete with striking cherry red lipstick. Amidst the star-studded event, the Calm Down singer effortlessly commanded attention, proving once again that she is a true fashion icon. Dive into Selena's latest look and witness the epitome of red-carpet glamour. Hailey Bieber at the Academy Museum Gala 2023: Supermodel Looks Regal in a Shimmery Black Gown Featuring a Side Slit, Rocks Sleek Bun and Statement Jewellery (View Pics).

Lady in Black! Selena Gomez Arrives at The Red Carpet

Selena Gomez on the carpet at the #AcademyGala. pic.twitter.com/ujtLI0Lenx — Variety (@Variety) December 4, 2023

