Shanaya Kapoor is a social media butterfly and loves to share her stunning pics on Instagram. And well, her latest set of clicks on IG are wild, glam and blingy. In the photos, the starkid can be seen in a sparkly hot short dress which flaunts her curves perfectly. She captioned the post, as 'stay wild'. Not to miss, her hairdo and subtle makeup. Shanaya Kapoor’s Green Body-Hugging Slit Dress Is the Ultimate Summer Must-Have!

Shanya Kapoor:

