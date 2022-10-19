Sharvari Wagh is serving shimmery glam in her new stills on Instagram. As the Bollywood actress shared a series of clicks online that see her in blue glittery sequined bodycon gown with thigh-high slit detail and a shacket. From head to toe, she spells elegant. Not to miss, her stilettos and ear studs. Sharvari Wagh Rules the ‘Euphoria Vibe’ in Cut-Out Mermaid Dress; See How Bunty Aur Babli 2 Actress Shows Off Her Svelte Figure in Recent Pics!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

