Sharvari Wagh and her sartorial choices have always made her look exquisite! The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress knows how to slay with her killer fashion as she dropped a slew of pics in a stunning cut-out mermaid dress and made a statement with her hotness and glamour! Her poses exuded her inner charm as she looked drop-dead gorgeous in the shimmery gown from clothing label Itrh came with a backless design and halter neck style. The criss-cross band at the waist highlighted her svelte figure like anything. She definitely ruled the "Euphoria vibe" with her enchanting fashion! Sharvari Wagh Drops New Pictures With Sunny Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ileana D’Cruz And Others From Their Maldivian Vacay!

View Pics of Sharvari Wagh in Cut-Out Mermaid Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)