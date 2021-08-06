Shehnaaz Gill has grabbed eyeballs with her transformation. Her weight loss journey is quite inspiring. Now, the diva shares several stunning pictures of her on her official Instagram handle which makes her fans go gaga over her looks. Shehnaaz has yet again shared a series of mind-blowing pictures of her on social media from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a gorgeous sequin outfit and she is looking breathtakingly beautiful in the same. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)