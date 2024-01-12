In a recent public appearance, Shraddha Kapoor effortlessly heightened the glamour factor by adorning herself in a luxurious black pleated long skirt paired with a shimmering sleeveless top. The actress emanated elegance and style, presenting a fashion-forward ensemble that undoubtedly commanded attention. The inclusion of a pleated skirt not only added a touch of sophistication but also showcased Kapoor's keen fashion sense. Complemented by a shimmery sleeveless top, her outfit exuded a perfect blend of grace and glamour. To complete the look, she paired the ensemble with sleek black pointed boots, further enhancing the overall chic and polished aesthetic. Shraddha Kapoor Gives Out Boss Lady Vibes in Primrose Yellow Pantsuit (View Pic).

Shraddha Kapoor Rocks Black Ensemble:

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

