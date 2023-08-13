Shreya Dhanwanthary, who will soon be seen in “Guns and Gulaabs” alongside Gajraj Rao, recently shared pictures of her character on Instagram. The actress looked radiant in a red bodycon dress showcasing her plunging neckline. She topped her gorgeous ensemble with diamond jewellery and posed for a few pictures with a rose in her hand. Shreya Dhanwanthary Looks Sexy and Hot in White One-Piece Swimsuit, Shares Pics on Insta.

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreya Dhanwanthary (@shreyadhan13)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)