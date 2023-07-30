Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari recently set hearts racing as she flaunted her stunning curves in a series of pictures from the latest traditional attire photoshoot donning a yellow colour saree and green colour deep-neck sleeveless blouse. Shweta completed her look with minimal makeup, and a black bindi and clubbed the look with filled-in eyebrows, silver oxidised jhumka, and nude lips. The images captured her in all her glory, emphasising her sizzling figure. Shweta Tiwari Flaunts Sexy Curves in Glamorous Sequined Black Saree Paired with Stylish Plunging Neckline Bralette (View Pics).

Check Out Shweta Tiwari's Saree Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

