Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari recently set hearts racing as she flaunted her stunning curves in a glamorous ensemble. The star made heads turn as she donned a sequined black saree that exuded elegance and style. Pairing it with a stylish bralette featuring a plunging neckline, Shweta effortlessly showcased her impeccable fashion sense. The images captured her in all her glory, emphasising her sizzling figure. With her hair left open, the actress added a touch of sophistication by accessorising the ensemble with a stunning jewelry set. Shweta Tiwari Opens Up On Being Labelled The Reason Behind Her Failed Second Marriage, Says ‘Didn’t Let People’s Opinion Penetrate My Mind’

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

