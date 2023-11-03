At Shah Rukh Khan's lavish birthday celebration, Suhana Khan stole the show in a breathtaking pink strapless gown, radiating princess-like elegance. In a viral video from the event, Suhana exuded grace, flashing her infectious smile while posing for the cameras. Accompanied by a classic diamond necklace, her glamorous look was further accentuated. Amidst the snapshots, makeup artists were spotted giving Suhana touch-ups, ensuring her flawless appearance throughout the glittering evening. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: Five Remarkable Qualities of Dunki Star That Truly Define Him As the ‘King of Hearts’.

See Suhana Khan's Video Here:

