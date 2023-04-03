Sharing her thoughts on the powerful role, Aditi said, "Sumitra intrigues me because of her public persona. What I love about her is she might have not taken the correct path but she fought for what she believed in till the end. It's like this creative, utopian rebellion of living that artist's life." The series packs an ensemble cast including Aparshakti Khurana, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, and Nandish Sandhu alongside Aditi Rao Hydari. Jubilee: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Look As Superstar Sumitra Kumari Unveiled; Vikramaditya Motwane’s Series to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 7 (View Poster).
The actress further mentioned, "Being an actor, in this golden era of Indian cinema, this girl has so much power, so much agency and so much passion in a man's world." Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane, Jubilee has been produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. The 10-episode series will stream on Prime Video from April 7.
