Bella and Gigi Hadid walked down the runway in half-shaved head and bleached eyebrows for Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 Fashion Show at the New York Public Library on Monday. Sporting a unique and unrecognizable prosthetic look, the supermodel sister duo underwent total beauty transformations that are definitely a must-watch! Gigi Hadid Shares an Adorable Photo of Her Daughter Khai’s Feet To Wish Ex-Boyfriend Zayn Malik on Father’s Day 2022!

Check Out Gigi And Bella Hadid's Beauty Transformations for Marc Jacob's Fall Show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

After All, Gigi Hadid is a Fashionable Chic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Bella Hadid Shares a Sneak Peak From Her Make-Up Room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Marc Jacob's Models Are MAGICAL!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs)

