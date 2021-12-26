After serving an all-red look that comprised of a pantsuit and jacket, television star Surbhi Chandna now does a tangerine style and we are impressed. The actress took to Instagram and shared a few clicks that see her in a flowy tangerine coloured mini dress which suits her to the 't'. Further, we also loved how she broke the monotony of the orangy shade by wearing black heels. It's a thumbs up from us!

Surbhi Chandna Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

