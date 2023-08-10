Surbhi Jyoti has shared some gorgeous photos of her on social media. The Qubool Hai actress to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a floral green kurta styled with beautiful juttis. The TV actor accessorised the look with a silver nose ring. Surbhi looks absolutely gorgeous in her breezy open-hair look. She opted for a subtle makeup look with nude lipstick shade and kohled eyes. "Soch rahi hun, nose piercing karwa lu... [sic]," Surbhi Jyoti added in the caption of the stylish Instagram post. Surbhi Jyoti Looks Chic in Sleeveless White Top and Loose Green Trousers (View Pics).

Here's Surbhi Jyoti's Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

