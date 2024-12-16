Television actress Surbhi Jyoti tied the knot with Sumit Suri on October 27, 2024. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Aahana Resorts in Jim Corbett. The Qubool Hai actress, who is currently enjoying her holiday in the Maldives, keeps sharing photos from her getaway with fans on social media. Just minutes ago, Surbhi Jyoti dropped another post featuring a series of pictures from her recent holidays. The actress looked stunning in a black bikini as she flaunted her curves while posing for the pictures. These super hot pictures will make sure you can’t take your eyes off her. Sharing the post, she wrote, "All tanned and happy". Surbhi Jyoti Ties the Knot With Sumit Suri in an Intimate Ceremony at Jim Corbett; Check Out First Pics of the Newlyweds!.

Surbhi Jyoti Drops Stunning Photos From Maldives Vacation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

