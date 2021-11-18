Tara Sutaria has treated fans with her glamorous avatar ahead of her 26th Birthday on November 19. The Ek Villain 2 Actress sported a stylish black playsuit and she looked super hot with those black shades on. Sharing the pics Tara wrote 'Waiting for my birthday like'.

Tara Sutaria Slaying in Stylish Black Playsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)