The 78th Cannes Film Festival has begun with popular faces gracing the red carpet. However, there is one name that has recently created quite a buzz. Especially, after she was spotted posing with supermodel Bella Hadid, who couldn’t help but gush at her beauty. We are talking about Veena Praveenar Singh, the Indian-Thai model who won the Miss Universe Saraburi 2025 and is set to compete in Miss Universe Thailand 2025. Her outfits for Cannes 2025 were equally enchanting. From dreamy gowns to fairytale-like ensembles and more, she effortlessly stopped the fashion traffic with her stunning looks, one after the other. Cannes 2025 Dates: What To Expect From This Year’s Festival De Cannes? Get Full Schedule, Indian Stars, Jury and More of the 78th Edition of Cannes Film Festival.

When Veena Praveenar Singh Met Bella Hadid

Indian-Thai Model Veena Praveenar Singh at Cannes

Stunner!

Dreamy!

Blue-Tiful

