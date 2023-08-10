Yami Gautam has shared a gorgeous picture of her on social media. The Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga actress took to her Instagram handle to a photo of her in an ethnic blue co-ord set. The Bollywood actor accessorised the look with gold hoop earrings and a ring. Yami opted for a subtle makeup look and styled her bob hair in waves. Yami looks absolutely radiant in her gorgeous avatar styled by Allia Al Rufai. The Bollywood actor serves major ethnic style goals in the v-neck kurta and pants set from Raw Mango. Yami Gautam Looks Gorgeous in Floral Lavender Saree, Lost Actress Shares Beautiful Pics On Insta.

Check Yami Gautam's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)