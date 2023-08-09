Yami Gautam has shared some gorgeous pictures of her on social media. The Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a floral lavender saree paired with a matching blouse. She styled her hair in a low bun and opted for a subtle makeup look. The Bollywood actress accessorised the look with beautiful blue drop earrings and a ring. Yami Gautam looks absolutely radiant in her ethnic attire styled by Allia Al Rufai. Yami Gautam Flaunts Her Natural Glam Look in This Makeup Free Selfie (View Pic).

Here's Yami Gautam's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

