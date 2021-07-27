New Delhi, July 27: Today marks the death anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam. An aerospace scientist by profession, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam served as the 11th President of India. On Abdul Kalam's death anniversary, leaders across party lines paid tributes to India's "missile man".

Remembering missile man former President of India Lt Sh #APJAbdulKalam on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/29O8ANBTt5 — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) July 27, 2021

My humble tributes to the former President of india, Missile man, Bharat Ratna Dr. #APJAbdulkalam garu on his vardhanti today. kalam ji’s ideas will continue to inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/wiTa43sCEl — Maddila Gurumoorthy (@GuruMYSRCP) July 27, 2021

Paying my respect to the late President Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his death anniversary. The much admired writer & scientist lives on in our hearts for helping the nation chart new heights in scientific development with indigenous guided missiles & satellite launch vehicle. pic.twitter.com/aGxForRtC0 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) July 27, 2021

Dr. #APJAbdulKalam's riveting life story is a motivational graph in itself- from being the India's Missile Man to one of its most loved Presidents! Remembering the beacon of simplicity, honour and timeless values on his death anniversary, today! pic.twitter.com/CcGpYjVQFp — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 27, 2021

‘If you want to shine like a Sun, first burn like a Sun’ - #APJAbdulKalam On his death anniversary, remembering 🇮🇳’s eternal guide and mentor whose thoughts continue to ignite passion in more than a billion hearts to strive for achieving excellence! pic.twitter.com/wiqmRHRFCm — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 27, 2021

On his death anniversary, I pay my humble tributes to Former President & Bharat Ratna, Dr. #APJAbdulKalam, The nation bows before the great Scientist for his unparalleled contributions towards making India a superpower. pic.twitter.com/QyF7vguBpr — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) July 27, 2021

Tribute to the former President of India and "Bharat Ratna" Dr. #APJAbdulKalam on his death anniversary. He will always be remembered as an eminent scientist, an incredible teacher and a great human being. His values and ideas will continue to inspire the coming generations. pic.twitter.com/fRPt4IJk1n — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 27, 2021

