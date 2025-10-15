On the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on October 14, leaders across India remembered the former President and the "Missile Man of India" for his vision and contributions to the nation. PM Narendra Modi took to X, saying, "Remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his birth anniversary. He is remembered as a visionary who ignited young minds and inspired our nation to dream big. His life reminds us that humility and hard work are vital for success. May we continue to build the India he envisioned…an India that is strong, self-reliant and compassionate." Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute, highlighting Kalam’s role in elevating India’s scientific and defence capabilities. Leaders, including NCP’s Supriya Sule, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, remembered the late President for his discipline, knowledge, and unwavering commitment to the nation. Shivakumar noted that Kalam’s life inspired generations to dream fearlessly and work tirelessly for India’s progress. APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2025: 7 Lesser-Known Facts About India’s ‘People’s President’ and ‘Missile Man’.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on Birth Anniversary

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam (Photo Credits: X/ @narendramodi)

Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his jayanti. A scientific genius, Kalam Ji elevated our nation's prowess in science, defence and technological innovations to unprecedented heights with his unwavering patriotism and the principle of India First. pic.twitter.com/I8JREc65W5 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2025

Nitin Gadkari Honours Former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s Legacy

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति 🇮🇳 भारत रत्न डॉ. ए. पी. जे. अब्दुल कलाम जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन।🙏🏻 सादगी और आदर्शों से भरा परिपूर्ण जीवन डॉ. कलाम जी की पहचान थी। वो ज्ञान और कर्मठता के प्रतीक थे। 🇮🇳 भारत को सामर्थ्यशाली बनाने के लिए उन्होंने अपने जीवन का हर पल दिया। उनके विचार… pic.twitter.com/xp6aLldpKY — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 15, 2025

Supriya Sule Remembers Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

महान शास्त्रज्ञ आणि माजी राष्ट्रपती डॉ एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम यांची आज जयंती. यानिमित्ताने त्यांच्या स्मृतींना विनम्र अभिवादन! Remembering Former President and Great Scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/4BlGac7kzP — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) October 15, 2025

DK Shivakumar Pays Homage to ‘Missile Man’ APJ Abdul Kalam

Remembering former President and Missile Man of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, on his birth anniversary. His life was a testament to the power of knowledge, discipline and dedication. I have always looked up to his leadership, vision and deep commitment to… pic.twitter.com/6NrcBAff3C — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 15, 2025

