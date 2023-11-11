Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in the Rajabhishek ceremony ahead of the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. The event marks a significant religious ritual ahead of the grand festival. As Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav 2023, CM Yogi Adityanath's active participation in Rajabhishek underscores the cultural and spiritual significance of the occasion. Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: Gujarat's Garba, Kerala's Kathakali Among Others to Mark Deepotsav Celebrations.

CM Yogi Adityanath Participates in Rajabhishek

#WATCH | Ayodhya: UP CM Yogi Adityanath participates in Rajabhishek ahead of Deepotsav pic.twitter.com/k29bDUxyED — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

CM Yogi Joins Ayodhya's Rajabhishek for Deepotsav

#WATCH | UP CM Yogi Adityanath attends Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/QkQuArRwHT — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

