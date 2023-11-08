Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Deepotsav celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya held as part of Diwali are once again set to resonate on the global stage, showcasing diverse threads of Indian culture to a global audience and establishing its distinct spiritual identity from November 9 to 11.

The preparations for Deepotsav are complete in Ayodhya under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as per a statement from the CMO.

The Deepotsav celebrations will also see a sizeable number of artists and performers from other states, including Kerala, Gujarat, and Sikkim, among others, who will present their unique art to people, showcasing distinctive features of their cultures.

Artist Kunjiraman will present the 'Kathakali dance' of Kerala; Sharad Chandra Singh will perform the 'Sindhi Cham dance' of Sikkim; and Mandeep of Jammu and Kashmir will give a glimpse of his state through the 'Rouf dance'.

Artists will mark their presence in the shrines of Lord Rama through Chhattisgarh's 'Gendi dance', Gujarat's 'Garba', Odisha's 'Dalkhai dance', Karnataka's 'Dollu Kunitha', and Rajasthan's 'Kalbelia dance'.

Between the confluence of culture and spirituality, artists from different states of the country will stage performances at Bharat Kund, Guptar Ghat, Birla Dharmshala, Ramghat and Ram Katha Park, treating visitors to the diverse cultural offerings of the country through folk songs, musical instruments and folk culture.

They will also get to understand the spiritual side of Sanatan Dharma and the richness of Uttar Pradesh in this context during the celebrations.

The artists of the traditional but dying folk dance forms of 'Dhobiya' and 'Faruwahi' have also been provided an opportunity to perform by the state government during Deepotsav to showcase the Braj folk dance in Ayodhya. The artists of Braj in Awadh will mesmerise the audience with the culture, language, and style of the land of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna. Kumar Vishu will also perform at Deepotsav.

The seventh Deepotsav in Ayodhya will showcase a remarkable fusion of languages, styles, dialects, and cultures from various states of India. From November 9th to 11th, artists from Uttar Pradesh and several other states will present their talents.

Ayodhya's 12 Ramleela artists will perform to hold the audience spellbound with their craft, while Sonbhadra's indigenous tribal dance will leave its unique mark on the audience during the festival.

Munna Lal and his team from Azamgarh will captivate the audience with the 'Dhobiya dance', whereas Rajesh Sharma and the 'Mayur dance' team from Mathura will also mesmerise the crowd with their craft. The events will also feature 'Rai dance' from Jhansi and the tableau of Ram-Hanuman Sena.

During the celebrations, people will get a glimpse of the culture of different parts of the state including Lucknow, Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Bhadohi, Gonda, Sonbhadra, Ghazipur, Barabanki, Ambedkar Nagar, Akbarpur, Sultanpur, Jhansi and Banda. This means that the audience will be immersed in a diverse blend of styles, including Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Braj, and Bundelkhandi. (ANI)

