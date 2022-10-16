Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji was the most revered Sikh warrior and a commander of the Khalsa army to whom Guru Gobind Singh gave the name of Gurbaksh Singh. At a very young age, he left his residence and worldly pleasures to become an ascetic and was given the moniker Madho Das Bairagi. The Sikh community will celebrate his birthday as Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji Birth Anniversary 2022 on Sunday, 16 October. We have curated HD Wallpapers, wishes, greetings and messages to mark the observance. October 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Halloween; List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Tenth Month.

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji Birth Anniversary 2022 HD Wallpapers

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji Birth Anniversary 2022 (File Image)

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji Birthday 2022 Messages

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji Birth Anniversary 2022 Messages (File Image)

Happy Birthday Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji Birth Anniversary 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji Birth Anniversary Greetings

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji Birth Anniversary 2022 (File Image)

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji Birth Anniversary Wishes

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji Birth Anniversary 2022 Wishes (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)