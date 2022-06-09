Birsa Munda, the iconic tribal leader and freedom fighter is being remembered on his death anniversary today. A fearless young man from the Munda tribe, Birsa Munda spearheaded a revolt against the British in areas now bordering Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand. Birsa Munda was born on 15 November, 1875. He belonged to the Munda tribe in the Chota Nagpur Plateau area. Birsa was arrested in 1900 from Chakradharpur’s Jamkopai forest. Known as Dharti Aba, Birsa died on 9 June, 1900 at Ranchi jail while he was under trial. The state of Jharkhand was created on his birth anniversary in the year 2000.

Remembering Dharti Aba #BirsaMunda on his Punya Tithi. Dharti Aba dedicated his life for the welfare of the downtrodden and marginalised. His contribution to freedom movement will always inspire us. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals. pic.twitter.com/QASm4SB1mF — John Barla (@johnbarlabjp) June 9, 2022

Dharti Aba #BirsaMunda: The Indian Tribal Freedom Fighter. https://t.co/rph94Psp6E — Tribal Army (@TribalArmy) June 8, 2022

