Hindu devotees observe Sankashti Chaturthi 12 times a year when Lord Ganesha is worshipped. The Chaturthi Tithi that falls on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha (dark lunar phase or the waning phase) of Phalguna month is called Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi or Dwijapriya Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi. People observe a strict fast on this day while worshipping Vignaharta Lord Ganesha. It is believed that fasting on this auspicious day can bring good fortune and prosperity into the lives of devotees. People on this day dress up in clean clothes and offer Motichur Laddoo and Modak to Lord Ganesha as Bhog. As you celebrate Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2023, share these images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and SMS. When Is Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2023? Know Date, Fasting Rituals, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

