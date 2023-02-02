Dwijapriya Sankashti, also known as Sankashti Chaturthi, will be celebrated on Thursday, February 9, 2023. On this day, Lord Ganesha is worshipped. Sankashti Chaturthi is a day in the lunar month of the Hindu calendar dedicated to Lord Ganesha, and devotees observe a day-long fast dedicated to the divine Lord. The Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi begins on February 9 at 04.53 am and ends on February 10 at 06.28 am. Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi falls on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha (dark lunar phase or the waning phase) of Phalguna month. As Dwijapriya Sankashti nears, scroll down to learn about Dwijapriya Sankashti's 2023 date, rituals, significance and celebrations. Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Know Dates, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

Dwijapriya Sankashti 2023 Date

In 2023, Dwijapriya Sankashti will be celebrated on February 9, Thursday.

The Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi begins on February 9 at 04.53 am and ends on February 10 at 06.28 am.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Rituals

On the day of Dwijapriya Sankashti, devotees worship Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings. It is believed that devotees who fast on this day can get rid of all the obstacles in life. There are certain fasting rules that one has to follow during Dwijapriya Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat. Devotees observing a fast on this day must wake up early in the morning, preferably during Brahma Muhurat. They should then take a bath and wear clean clothes. It must be noted that the person observing fast should not consume rice, wheat, or lentils but can have milk, fruits, or Vrat recipes. Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Date and Puja Tithi: Know History, Significance of the Auspicious Day and All About Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi.

The Sankashti puja is done in the evening after seeing the moon. During the puja, the idol of Lord Ganesha is decorated with flowers, and devotees chant the Ganesha mantra and offer prayers to the Lord by lighting a ghee diya. It is auspicious to recite the ‘Ganesha Ashtottara’, ‘Sankashtnashana sthothra’ and ‘Vakratunda Mahakaya’ on this day.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Significance

The Dwijapriya Sankashti is an auspicious festival celebrated in several parts of India. Sankashti Chaturthi comes on every fourth day after the Pournami full moon (Krishna Paksha) of the Hindu lunar calendar month. On the day of Sankashti Chaturthi, the devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a strict fast. It is believed that devotees are blessed with a happy and prosperous life by worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day. Couples also observe the Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat to be blessed with children.

