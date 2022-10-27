Gurgaddi is a significant Sikh observance celebrated to pay reverence to the central holy religious scripture of Sikhism, 'Guru Granth Sahib'. Guru Gobind Singh Ji declared the pious Sikh scripture as the Guiding Force. The festival is also known as Guru-da-Gaddi. Guru Granth Sahib was given the Guruship by the last of the living Sikh Guru, spiritual master, warrior and poet Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1708. According to the website punjabdata.com Gurgaddi Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji 2022 will be observed on Thursday, 27 October. Netizens shared warm wishes, videos, greetings and messages for the auspicious event on the microblogging platform Twitter.

Gurgaddi Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji 2022 Tweets

Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji de Gurgaddi Diwas di aap sab nu lakh lakh Wadhaiyan Satnaam Waheguru 😇🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/bPXhmkqYPj — Amanjyot singh (@Amanjyot__Singh) October 27, 2022

Gurgaddi Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji 2022 Messages

Guru Gobind Singh Ji installed the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji as Guru in 1708. At the time of their death in 1708, Guru Gobind Singh Ji passed the mantle of the Guruship to the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Congratulations On The Occasion Of the Gurgaddi Diwas of Guru Granth Sahib Ji. pic.twitter.com/uadzOrlKQo — Itihaas ( ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ) (@itihaas_th) October 26, 2022

Gurgaddi Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Quotes

ਆਗਿਆ ਭਈ ਅਕਾਲ ਕੀ ਤਬੀ ਚਲਾਇਓ ਪੰਥ !! ਸਭ ਸਿੱਖਨ ਕੋ ਹੁਕਮ ਹੈ ਗੁਰੂ ਮਾਨਿਓ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ !! ਗੁਰਗੱਦੀ ਦਿਵਸ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ੧੭੦੮ ਈ : !! Dhan Dhan Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.. pic.twitter.com/MDrtPunpWG — ਗੁਰਮੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ Gurmeet Singh Kohli (@SinghK_says) October 27, 2022

Gurgaddi Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Pictures

Today’s order from Guru Guru Granth Sahib Ji pic.twitter.com/aXjrIbmT4O — subeg singh (@subegsi27369326) October 26, 2022

Gurgaddi Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Sayings

Today is Gurgaddi Divas of Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji 🙏 pic.twitter.com/N5GsKmcHpz — Gurjeet Singh (@priviledgepunj1) October 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)