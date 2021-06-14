Millions of Sikhs around the world are observing Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Purab or Guru Arjan Dev Ji Martyrdom Day 2021 on June 14. The day also marks the observance of Chabeel Day, a significant part of the Shaheedi Diwas of the fifth Sikh Guru. People remember Guru Arjan Dev Ji and his immense contribution by sharing inspirational quotes and messages with each other.

Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Purab 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Of All the Religions, the Best Religion Is To Repeat God’s Name and To Do Pious Deeds. Of All the Religion Rites, the Best Rite Is To Remove the Filth of Evil Intellect by Association With the Saints.

Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Purab 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: According to the Karma of Past Actions, One’s Destiny Unfolds, Even Though Everyone Wants To Be So Lucky.

Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Purab 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Don’t Create Enmity With Anyone As God Is Within Everyone.

Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Purab 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: By the Grace of God, I Am Cured of the Disease of Egotism, and Death No Longer Terrifies Me.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)