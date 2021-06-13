As a mark of remembrance and respect to Guru Arjan Dev ji, the fifth guru of Sikhs, people belonging to the Sikh community observe his Shaheedi diwas as Chabeel Day. Guru Arjan Dev ji attained martyrdom on June 16, 1606 after he was executed on the orders of Mughal emperor Jahangir. This year, as per the Hindu Calendar, Guru Arjan Dev ji Shaheedi Diwas and Chabeel Day will be observed on June 14, Monday. Chabeel Day was first time celebrated in 2016. Guru Arjan Dev Ji Martyrdom Day 2021 Date and Significance: Know History About the Shaheedi Diwas of Fifth Sikh Guru.

Braving the scorching heat of the months of May and June, people of the Sikh community, for years, have been providing 'Chabeel' or Rose Milk Sherbet to pedestrians, hawkers and other passerby on the streets. The drink ensures much required relief amid the intolerable sun, hot winds in the summer season. Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Purab 2021: Watch Shaheedi Samagam Guru Arjan Dev ji Special Live From Amritsar of Bhai Guriqbal Singh Ji.

What is Chabeel?

The Punjabi word Chabeel refers to a non-alcoholic, sweet drink which is served cold to provide relief from the hot weather prevalent during summer months. It is usually made by mixing rose syrup in cold water and milk. In several parts of Northern India Chabeel is popularly known as 'Kachchi Lassi'. It does not require any cooking and brings a great relief from heat.

What is The Significance of Chabeel Day?

Chabeel Day is observed on the same day as the Guru Arjan Dev ji Shaheedi Diwas, to pay a tribute to his martyrdom and propound the message of eternal optimism. Guru Arjan Dev ji was executed by Mughal Emperor Jahangir, who feared his growing following and spread of Sikhism in the Northern India. On the directions of Jahangir, the Sikh guru was tortured for days for refusing to convert into Islam. Guru Arjan Dev ji , however, remained true to his faith and didn't concede to the Mughal Emperor's demand. Guru ji asked to take bath in River Ravi, after days of torture. It is said he never returned back from the river.

Every year to salute the courage, determination and optimism of Guru Arjan Dev ji , Shaheedi Diwas is observed as a remembrance to his martyrdom. Chabeel Day, celebrated by serving the cool, thirst quencher drink to the people to provide them much required relief from the scorching heat and spread the message of optimism, is also observed on the same day as Guru Arjan Dev ji martyr's day.

