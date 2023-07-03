On the pious occasion of Guru Purnima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended wishes to people, among other leaders, on Monday. Given that Guru Purnima is one of the most important days in Sanatan Dharma, it has great significance for Hindus. The purpose of this day is to recognise the significance of a guru or teacher. On this auspicious day, the Guru is worshipped. Guru Purnima 2023 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, Quotes, GIFs and Wallpapers and SMS To Express Gratitude Towards Your Gurus.

Guru Purnima 2023 Wishes

समस्त देशवासियों को गुरु पूर्णिमा की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2023

गुरु पूर्णिमा के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। हमारे देश में प्राचीनकाल से ही एक स्वस्थ गुरु परंपरा चली आयी है। भारत को आध्यात्मिक और सांस्कृतिक दृष्टि से समृद्ध करने जिन गुरुओं का योगदान रहा है, उन सभी को आज गुरु पूर्णिमा के दिन, मैं स्मरण एवं नमन करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 3, 2023

