Guru Teg Bahadur 400th Birth Anniversary: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Organises Paath of Guru Granth Sahib at Gurdawara Guru Ka Mahal in Amritsar, See Pics

Punjab: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organises a 'paath' (recital) of Guru Granth Sahib, at the Gurdawara Guru Ka Mahal in Amritsar, to mark the celebrations ahead of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. pic.twitter.com/fzEm4rTB75 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

