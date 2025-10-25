The Chhath Puja festival will be celebrated from today, October 25, to Tuesday, October 28. The annual four-day festival will be marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. While the celebration of Chhath is usually focused on offering prayers to Surya Devta (Sun God) as well as his sister - Chhathi Maiyaa, one can also celebrate the festival by sharing Happy Chhath Puja 2025 greetings, messages and images. Scroll below to see Happy Chhath wishes, WhatsApp stickers and even HD wallpapers which can be shared with your loved ones to celebrate the festival of Chhath Puja. Chhath Puja 2025: Indian Railways To Play Chhath Songs at Major Stations Like Patna, New Delhi To Give Passengers ‘Sense of Home and Culture’.

Check Happy Chhath Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers and HD Wallpapers Below

Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes, Messages and HD Wallpapers: Share Happy Chhath Mahaparv Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Images To Celebrate the Festivalhttps://t.co/g2I3JYyCjY#ChhathPuja2025 #ChhathPuja #ChhathFestival #Chhath #ChhathPujaGreetings — LatestLY (@latestly) October 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)