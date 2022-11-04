Dev Uthani Ekadashi is celebrated on the eleventh day of Kartik Shukla Paksha when Lord Vishnu wakes up from the four-month sleep, called Chaturmas. Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Prabodhini Ekadashi 2022 falls on November 4, Friday. The day is observed by keeping a strict fast for Lord Vishnu and performing the Tulsi Vivah ritual. Also called Kartiki Ekadashi, the fasting day is considered very auspicious as it also marks the beginning of annual marriage season in India. Observe the holy day by sharing Dev Uthani Ekadashi wishes, WhatsApp greetings, Prabodhini Ekadashi quotes & SMS with friends and relatives. Get Happy Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 images & HD wallpapers for free download online.

