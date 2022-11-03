Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 will be observed on November 4, Friday. It is also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi. According to the Hindu calendar, Dev Uthani Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. It is also known as Devotthan Ekadashi and is a very auspicious day. Chaturmas ends on this day as Lord Vishnu is believed to wake up from a four months slumber on this day. As you observed Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated wishes and greetings that you can download and share with your loved ones as WhatsApp messages, Prabodhini Ekadashi images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 Date: Prabodhini Ekadashi Vrat Rituals, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of The Pious Day That Marks Beginning of Auspicious Phase in Hinduism.

Devotees observe a day-long fast on this day and the ritual marriage of the Tulsi plant is performed with God Vishnu in form of a holy black-coloured Shaligram stone which is regarded as the husband of Tulsi in its 24 permutations. Worshipping Lord Vishnu and the Tulsi plant on this auspicious day, here are Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 wishes and greetings that you can share with your friends and family as WhatsApp messages, Prabodhini Ekadashi images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Tulsi Vivah 2022 Date and Significance: Know the Shubh Muhurat and Puja Rituals of the Marriage Ceremony Conducted Between Tulsi Plant and Lord Vishnu.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Always Be There To Bless You and Your Family With Happiness, Glory and Success. Wishing a Very Happy Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Dev Uthani Ekadashi to You. May You Find Success in Everything You Do. May You Turn All Your Dreams Into a Reality With Your Hard Work.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Dev Uthani Ekadashi to You. May This Auspicious Occasion Fill Your Life With New Hopes and New Dreams and Blessings of the Almighty.

Happy Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 Warm Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, I Pray That the Blessings of Lord Vishnu Are Always There To Show You the Right Path To Walk On. Happy Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 Wishes and Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Happy Dev Uthani Ekadashi to You. May Lord Vishnu Take Away All Your Problems and Give You All the Strength To Face All the Obstacles in Your Life.

This day marks the beginning of the sugarcane harvest. The farmers perform Puja in the field and ceremoniously cut some sugarcane and distribute five canes to a Brahmin, blacksmith, carpenter, washer man and water carrier and take five canes at home. In Maharashtra, the festival is linked to the Vithoba form of Vishnu. Wishing everyone a Happy Dev Utthani Ekadashi 2022!

